Locals start to cancel long-planned trips after Trump announces European travel ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- It was a trip Siobhan Parry had been looking forward to for months but her long-planned vacation to Portugal has been put on hold.

“It was going to be a really good trip. We were looking forward to it,” Parry told FOX40.

Parry said she decided to cancel Wednesday evening shortly after President Donald Trump announced the latest travel restriction to fight the spread of the coronavirus, suspending flights from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday at midnight.

“We’re now not going to go because the risk would be we’d be stuck there for a month and then maybe quarantined for 14 days when we get back here. And we just can’t take six weeks out of our lives,” Parry said.

The temporary travel ban affects all European countries except the United Kingdom, where Parry, a Sacramentan of 30 years, is originally from.

“There's many cases of COVID-19 in the UK and it’s crazy. I mean, why would you have a restriction on travel from Europe and yet have free travel from the UK?” she said. “It makes absolutely no sense. I think we need to do something but you need to do something sensible.”

The restrictions come as the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb around the country.

And as the numbers rise, so do the concerns.

Fewer travelers could be found at the Sacramento International Airport Wednesday. But the people who were still flying did not seem worried and said restricting travel only adds to the anxiety.

“I don’t really think it should be an issue to travel,” one traveler said.

Parry said she will not be giving in to fear but will be taking the precautions necessary to keep herself healthy as she waits to reschedule her next vacation overseas.

“I think, you know, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” she said. “Don’t shake hands. Keep a little distance and you’re good.”