LOCKEFORD, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Monday that customers in Lockeford, California will among the first to be able to receive some shipments via drone later this year.

Amazon said it is working to get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local officials in Lockeford to make drone deliveries.

“Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world’s leading delivery innovations,” said California State Assemblyman Heath Flora. “It’s exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology.”

Amazon calls its drone delivery service Prime Air.

According to Amazon, after a customer has been “onboarded” and orders a package, a delivery drone will fly to their backyard, descend into the yard, drop the package and then fly away.