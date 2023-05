(KTXL) — Lockeford Elementary is on lockdown Tuesday morning, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8:15 a.m. three or four individuals wearing masks fled a collision on Highway 88 near Locke Road in Lockeford.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to avoid the area.

Lockeford Elementary is part of the Lodi Unified School District.