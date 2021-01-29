Lodi animal shelter forced to move after landlord sells property to new owner

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – The Animal Friends Connection Humane Society has been located on South Cherokee Lane in Lodi for 21 of the past 31 years.

“We rescue dogs and cats,” said Patricia Sherman, president of the humane society. “We are not able to take everybody.”

The nonprofit rescues dogs and cats in the Stockton-Lodi area. Nearly 20,000 cats and dogs have been adopted thanks to Sherman, her staff and volunteers.

During the pandemic, adoptions have actually gone up, something that came as a surprise to Sherman.

But the string of good news came to an abrupt end.

Sherman told FOX40 they learned Thursday they will have to find a new location to move their operations after the landlord sold the property to a new buyer.

“I thought somebody hit me in the stomach … and I still feel that way,” Sherman explained. “We really hate to have to move.”

Sherman said the nonprofit didn’t have the money to buy the property.

They don’t know how much longer they can stay there but Sherman said she thinks it could be for a few more months.

Sherman calls what she does fulfilling work and just hopes she and her staff can continue to do that work for a few more decades.

“It’s not going to be easy for us unless a miracle happens, which we’re hoping for,” Sherman told FOX40.

They are hoping to stay around the Stockton-Lodi area where their donor and volunteer base is.

Sherman hopes someone can donate a property. If not, they do have a GoFundMe page set up to help buy a property.