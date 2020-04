LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi-based interactive art camp is getting creative during the statewide stay-at-home order.

See.Hay.Paint owner Hayley Johns says she wants to help her students pass the time and keep a routine by bringing the art to them.

“Really important for them to still have this just because I know for me if I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I love to come out here and work on my own art,” she said.

One of her projects is an Easter art kit. Click or tap here for more information.