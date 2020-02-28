Lodi brothers arrested on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- Whenever someone downloads child pornography, it’s red flagged. The National Center from Missing and Exploited Children took that notification and contacted the Lodi Police Department, which led investigators to a pair of brothers.

Police arrested 69-year-old Americo Rodriguez and 53-year-old Ruben Rodriguez them from their Columbia Drive home, for possession of child pornography.

“During the service of the search warrant, we found a number of devices with known child pornography images on them," Lodi Police Detective Mike Hitchcock said. “Usually, it’s not something people just start doing overnight. So, I would imagine they've probably been doing it for a while."

Officers also arrested their other brother, 62-year-old Javier Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance.

Several neighbors on the block say they've known the family for decades, and the arrests left them in disbelief.

“Shocking. It's always shocking to hear those kind of charges. Makes you really think about it when you've got young children,” neighbor Shannon Bowles said.

Neighbors defended Javier, who they've come to know well, after working together for several years.

“He's a really good guy and it's just unfortunate that he's labeled with that type of stereotype,” neighbor Stacie Amaranti said.

“Despite whatever he did get in trouble for, it's nothing compared to what the other two did,” Bowles said. “And I just feel like that's unfortunate."