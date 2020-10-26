Lodi church holds first in-person mass since pandemic began

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi church held its first in-person mass since the beginning of the pandemic and state ordered religious institutions to shutter their doors.

“We didn’t take this lightly,” said Reverend Nelson Rabell. “We have taken all the precautions we can think of.”

Under a canopy of trees, among paintings, crosses and hand sanitizer, families are distanced yet together for Sunday morning mass at Saint Paul Lutheran Church of Lodi.

“What we’re doing is holding an outdoor mass, an outdoor worship service,” Rabell told FOX40.

It’s their first in-person gathering in seven months.

“We are able to hold service up to 25% capacity inside the church, but we’re being extra careful,” Rabell said.

With advice from scientists, including Rabell’s wife, who is an epidemiologist, they’re being extra careful.

“We are providing extra amounts of hand sanitizer. We have extra masks. We are taking temperatures as people start to come in,” Rabell explained.

Congregants we’re also asked to bring their own bread for the holy communion. Traditionally, the pastor hands out the bread.

“Every family will be able to distribute to their own,” Rabell said.

And although some have come, the families on Sunday reflect only a fraction of their church.

“As a community of faith, we have taken this so seriously that I feel confident in the way they’re gonna come today,” Rabell said. “They’re gonna behave in a way that is safe for everyone.”

Marcelina Robles says it’s important to for her family to worship.

“Before the pandemic, she would always come on Sundays and she thinks it’s important for her to show her kids,” Robles told FOX40 in Spanish.

But whether it’s in person on online, they will continue to spread peace and hope from a distance.

“I think the people need that hope in the middle of the pandemic,” Rabell said.

The pastor adds they are taking extra steps to take into account who attends the small gatherings, just in case they need to track down an outbreak.

