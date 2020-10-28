Lodi City Council candidate arrested for money laundering, conspiracy

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – A Lodi City Council candidate was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges including money laundering and conspiracy.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Shakir Khan was charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime and maintaining a gambling premise.

Khan is on the Nov. 3 ballot for Lodi City Council District 4. His name is listed as Shak Khan.

Sources told FOX40 that Khan is the owner of the American Smoker’s Club on Waterloo Drive in Stockton.

The club was served a search warrant in September, leading to Khan’s arrest.

Khan is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail without bail.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.