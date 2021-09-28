Lodi City Council member accused of unemployment fraud, money laundering

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi City Council member faces charges of illegal gambling, money laundering and tax evasion, the San Joaquin County District Attorney announced.

Shakir Khan was arrested last October, right before winning his seat on Lodi City Council.

On Tuesday, the DA said he was arraigned, along with co-defendant Zakir Khan.

Both men had allegedly been using two of their Stockton businesses to operate illegal gaming. They would then launder the profits, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shakir Khan also faces several charges for alleged unemployment fraud.

“Cases involving money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion are very complex and require an inordinate amount of resources to prove,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “Integrity matters, the truth matters, and our office prosecutes those who prey on and take advantage of marginalized communities.”

Another co-defendant, Mohammed Khan, will be arraigned in late October once he arrives to the U.S. from Pakistan.

Authorities are in the process of seizing property that may have been purchased with illegal funds.