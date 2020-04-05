Lodi community shows its support for family of nurse who died of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- Loved ones are remembering a Lodi man who died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19 after working as a nurse in Stockton.

“It’s just hard not to have him here,” said Kaila Baumbach, his daughter.

Family members say 57-year-old Jeffrey Baumbach, a nurse case manager at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in San Joaquin county was a devoted father and husband.

“All of his friends were just saying how he always talked about us and how proud he was of us,” Kaila told FOX40. “He was just a funny, go-lucky guy.”

It literally can change so fast, and your life can be affected in an instant. Kaila Baumbach

Baumbach explained that her father tested positive while working as a nurse at St. Joseph’s.

“After that he had pneumonia, and it just took over. It took over so fast that no one could control that,” said Kaila.

The family suffered another blow when Karen Baumbach, his wife who is a registered nurse case manager at Lodi Adventist Hospital, tested positive. She’s currently in quarantine at her Lodi home.

“My dad passed away on Tuesday, and my mom — we haven’t been able to console her,” said Kaila.

So, loved ones, friends and the community gathered outside of the Baumbach’s Lodi home to hold a vigil. Kaila says they shined flashlights inside to show her mother she isn’t alone.

“We went outside in front of our house and we all kept social distancing,” said Kaila. “I’m so thankful and grateful for the people that showed up.”

Even through grief, Kaila is now hoping to spread a message to others.

“I just hope they take it seriously because it can happen to anyone,” said Kaila. “It literally can change so fast, and your life can be affected in an instant.”

According to Kaila, her mother has been in quarantine for the past two weeks, but she’s hoping she can be by her side as they grieve the loss of her dad together.