Lodi detectives arrest teen in connection to fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old with murder in connection to a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old, the Lodi Police Department said.

On July 2, around 8:15 p.m., Lodi police said officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a parking lot near South Hutchins and Park streets. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

The Lodi Police Department said Thursday that before the shooting, there might have been an altercation between two groups that knew each other.

The motive is under investigation, police added.

On Thursday, detectives booked the 17-year-old into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information may contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Carillo at 209-269-4781. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. While calling, reference LPD Case #21-4244.