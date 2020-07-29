Lodi diner raises over $4,000 to buy employee’s son a special tricycle

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A diner in Lodi asked for help for their littlest “employee” and within 24 hours, the community raised over $4,000.

Grayson Lara needed a special tricycle in order to assist with his coordination and movement.

“He was born July 31, 2017. He was born with an open wound on his back, which is spina bifida. It’s the opening of nerves are completely exposed and within three hours of being born, he already had surgery,” said Grayson’s mother, Bethany Lara.

His mother and her boss said they are overwhelmed by the community’s kindness and support.

“Bethany told me her story and I knew that Grayson needed a tricycle, and so it just seemed the right thing to do,” said Juli Jette, the co-owner of the Village Coffe Shop.

“And it just, like, took off and I’ve completely just been shocked, overwhelmed, grateful,” Bethany Lara said.

Grayson turns 3 this Friday. If you would like to wish him a happy birthday, cards can be sent to:

FOX40

C/O Grayson Lara

4655 Fruitridge Road

Sacramento, CA, 95820

You can also make a donation to the Spina Bifida Association in his name by clicking or tapping here.