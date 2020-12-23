Lodi Fire: Two people killed in Debbie Lane house fire

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died in an overnight house fire on Debbie Lane in Lodi, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the home around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday after reports of flames coming from the home’s front window.

Crews said they began to put out the flames and search the house after becoming aware of two people trapped inside.

A man and woman in their 50s were found but died despite resuscitation efforts, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

