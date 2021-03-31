Lodi firefighters rescue a dozen large tortoises from pet store fire

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – A dozen large tortoises are on their way to a new home after firefighters in Lodi rescued them.

“We got dispatched to a structure fire and little did we know when we showed up, we had 12 giant tortoises we had to rescue,” said B.C. Ortegel of the Lodi Fire Department.

The Lodi location of The Serpentarium, a retail chain of reptile pet stores, leases part of the building.

The animals were being stored on a raised mezzanine area and the fire crew found the tortoises in need of aid.

“Two of them had fallen through the floor where it had burned through so a couple of them had injuries,” Ortegel explained. “Some of them seemed like they were in a little bit of shock due to the smoke.”

The species of African Tortoise rescued can grow to 200 pounds and over three feet wide.

“Yeah, these were not that small, these were very large, some of them upwards of 150 pounds,” Ortegel said.

To move the animals, two firefighters were needed to place them on a pickup truck.

Some of the Lodi firefighters who dislike snakes and reptiles have previously discussed the possibility of being needed at a location like the Serpentarium.

“They always said ‘Yeah, if we ever have to respond to that place, I’m not going in,’” Ortegel said with a chuckle.

The Serpentarium owners told FOX40 that they and their tortoises are on their way to a new home in Texas and they will soon be living outdoors on a 33-acre spread.

“They all made it and they’re all enjoying the outdoor life now,” Ortegel said.