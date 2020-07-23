Lodi hit-and-run suspect found after becoming victim of hit-and-run

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police say a hit-and-run suspect was found by officers after the suspect himself became the victim of a hit-and-run in Stockton.

Police say the 55-year-old driver from Stockton hit a Lodi patrol car with a truck on Tuesday and left the scene.

According to police, officers located the truck in Stockton after it had been hit by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer also left the scene, according to police.

Police say they cited the Stockton man for a hit-and-run.