Lodi hit-and-run suspect found after becoming victim of hit-and-run

Local News

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police say a hit-and-run suspect was found by officers after the suspect himself became the victim of a hit-and-run in Stockton. 

Police say the 55-year-old driver from Stockton hit a Lodi patrol car with a truck on Tuesday and left the scene. 

According to police, officers located the truck in Stockton after it had been hit by a tractor-trailer. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer also left the scene, according to police. 

Police say they cited the Stockton man for a hit-and-run.

