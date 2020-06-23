Lodi hospital admitting only COVID-19 patients after dozens of staff members test positive for virus

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi hospital is only admitting COVID-19 patients after dozens of staff members tested positive for the virus over the last week.

Employees at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial work to heal COVID-19 patients but now they are ones in need of care.

Roughly 30 staff members have tested positive for the illness, a hospital spokesperson confirms.

“They are diverting non-COVID patients to another hospital so they don’t put themselves at risk,” said Daniel Kim, San Joaquin County’s supervising public health educator.

For now, the hospital will only accept COVID-19, emergency and labor and delivery patients.

If you have a medical emergency, the hospital will still treat you. But if a patient needs to stay for any extended period of time, they will be transferred to Dameron Hospital in Stockton unless they have COVID-19.

“Looking at their protocols to see whether they are following all the guidelines in terms of sanitation and other practices in order to prevent the spread,” said Kim.

Lodi Memorial denied FOX40’s request for an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying in part, “Despite strict safety protocols, training and use of personal protective equipment, more of our staff began testing positive this week.”

Hospital officials stressed that masks are required at all locations and anyone entering the hospital is screened for symptoms, saying only staff members with a negative test will be allowed to serve patients in the emergency and obstetrics departments.

“Obviously, it is a concern when there’s a large number of cases in a certain setting,” said Kim.

The county is now contact tracing to narrow down exactly how hospital staff members caught the virus.

A hospital spokesperson told FOX40 all staff members are now undergoing testing and will continue to be tested several times over the next two weeks.