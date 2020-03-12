Lodi implements more sanitation protocols in public spaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- Lodi families are still flocking to local parks when the weather is nice and some parents say playing outside is still important, even amid coronavirus concerns.

“Just to kill a few minutes and let the kid run around and play,” said parent Vincent Bergland.

Lodi is currently taking extra precautions after San Joaquin County confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a good idea, very necessary,” said Bergland. “You know, especially in small parks.”

The Lodi Parks and Recreation Division will be making sure surfaces and objects in all city facilities are wiped down more frequently. They are also cleaning public spaces and workspaces daily to keep people healthy.

“I feel a little more safe in that respect,” said grandparent Rita Jacoby.

Jacoby told FOX40 that she initially hesitated before bringing her two grandsons to play at the park.

“I mean, it crossed my mind if I really wanted to keep them home and I don’t,” said Jacoby. “We need to be careful and we need to be smart about what we’re doing and if there people are coughing around us, that’s an issue. So, we just go away.”

She feels more at ease knowing Lodi has added more cleaning protocols.

“I’m glad to know that the city is thinking about this and doing it,” said Jacoby.