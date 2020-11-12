Lodi looks to build supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – A vacant lot in Lodi that’s been sitting empty for nearly 30 years may soon be transformed into a place families can call home.

“We are excited by this… it sounds like it’s just another project, but it really isn’t to us,” said Lodi Community Development Director John Della Monica.

Della Monica told FOX40 the city will consider a proposal to turn the lot at 301 East Lodi Avenue into permanent supportive housing for the homeless or those at risk of homelessness.

“People look at certain programs like this and think it’s a handout. It isn’t. It’s a hand up,” Della Monica explained.

The Harmony Homes project is made up of four tiny modular homes around 500-600 square feet, about the size of a one-bedroom apartment, complete with a full kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Tenants would have to meet certain criteria and be recommended by either the Salvation Army, Lodi House or the Women’s Center to rent one of the low-income units.

“These are people who are trying really hard to change the path of their life,” Della Monica said. “They’ve gotten themselves to a place where they can hold the job. They’re working really hard to become self-sufficient.”

City officials said the site is a central location being close to a grocery store, public transportation and other services that the tenants would need.

“One of the reasons it’s important to have this in Lodi is because their social service network is in Lodi,” Della Monica said.

Tenants would be able to stay in the homes until they feel they’re ready to move onto less subsidized housing.

“This is affording people an opportunity to not fall back into a homeless situation that they came from and truly afford them the opportunity to change their lives to become self-sufficient. They want to become contributors back into the community, not a draw on the community,” Della Monica explained.

If the plan is approved by the city council in December, crews could break ground as early as February.

The city is hoping the tiny homes would be move-in ready by September 2021.