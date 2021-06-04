Lodi man shares passion for slacklining on new Discovery+ series

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi man is featured in a new series titled “Pushing the Line,” airing on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Ryan Jenks grew up in Lodi and started slacklining about 15 years ago.

In slacklining, a person walks on a flat nylon webbing or rope anchored between rock formations, trees or any other natural feature.

Since then, he’s walked high lines hundreds of feet above the ground in places like Yosemite and Moab, Utah.

Jenks has become friends with some of the biggest names in the sport and carved out a name for himself in the process.

On the new series, Jenks joins other extreme athletes for several weeks, and together, they perform incredible stunts and try to break records in the highlining sport.

“Yeah, so there was 15 of us, and we get to share this sport — the coolest sport you’ve never heard of — with the world,” Jenks told FOX40. “And so I’m really excited to see it come out. I have not personally seen the end result yet, but I know we did some really cool stuff, so I can’t wait to see it.”

The first two episodes of “Pushing the Line” will be available to stream on Saturday.

Jenks also has his own YouTube channel, “How Not to Highline,” where he tests equipment and gives people a behind-the-scenes look at the sport.