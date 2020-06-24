Lodi man speaks out after being charged thousands of dollars for COVID-19 tests

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi man is speaking out about the costs of COVID-19 testing.

John Weston told FOX40 he and his wife were sick for weeks so they reached out to their doctor to see if they should be tested for coronavirus.

“We had most of the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus except for the fever,” explained Weston. “And because we didn’t have the fever then our doctor didn’t want to do the COVID-19 testing.”

Weston said when they weren’t getting any better, they reached out to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Medical Center instead.

“They said yes, we’d be a good candidate to be tested,” recalled Weston.

They were among the first people tested in the hospital’s drive-thru line in April.

“I was under the impression it was free,” said Weston.

Their results came back negative but weeks later they got something unexpected in the mail.

“I got the explanation of benefits from my insurance carrier showing where they had charged the insurance company $4,200 per person for the testing. And $2,560 per person of that was for an emergency room visit and we never even got out of the car,” explained Weston.

According to the CARES Act, insurance providers are required to cover the cost of testing so Weston appealed the charges.

“There was never any mention that there would be charges when I was tested at the hospital. So, I was surprised, obviously,” said Weston.

Weston said because he met his deductible he will not have any out-of-pocket costs for his test but said his wife still has an outstanding balance of $2,800, which they are disputing.

“It’s a lot of money one way or the other,” said Weston.

He told FOX40 that the hospital should be more upfront about the costs and wants to warn others before they decide to get tested.

“When you’re getting tested ask how the charges work so you’re not caught off guard,” warned Weston.

FOX40 reached out to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial to ask about the cost of COVID-19 testing. They responded with a statement that read in part:

No patient should be billed by their insurance company for COVID-related care or testing. Under the CARES Act, insurance companies are responsible for paying for their members’ coronavirus-related care, including medical visits and testing. COVID-19 testing received in our emergency department is considered emergency services, and that visit is billed to the patient’s insurance. That is what pays for doctors, nurses and hospital care. The insurance company then determines which costs they will cover and what will be billed to the patient. Anyone who receives a bill from their insurance company for COVID-19 care should contact their medical provider and insurance company immediately to correct the issue. If they received their care at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, we encourage anyone who has questions about their COVID-19 testing statements to contact Patient Financial Services at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial