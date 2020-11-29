Lodi nonprofit determined to bring Christmas joy to hundreds of kids despite pandemic challenges

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Clothes, shoes and special Christmas toys are packed, sealed and sorted for hundreds of children in need.

For the last 31 years, big-hearted people in Lodi came bearing gifts.

“If we don’t do this. Those 650 kids would not have a Christmas,” Lodi Adopt-A-Child President Craig Troxclair told FOX40 Saturday.

Troxclair said the pandemic won’t stop them from fulfilling Christmas wishes this year.

“All of us look forward to this every year for the entire year,” Troxclair said.

Every year, the nonprofit organization works to identify families in need.

Sponsors then sign up for an Angel Card to “adopt-a-child” and buy them presents, such as bikes, toys and games, so kids will have something to open on Christmas Day.

“The community has really stepped up. We’re seeing actually more community outreach and more community involvement this year to help us fill our Angel Card needs,” Troxclair said.

Boxes are stacked up and each one represents a family with children receiving a gift. In a normal year, the boxes would be wrapped but in 2020, things are little different.

“This year instead, we’re handing out rolls of Christmas wrap with the hope that the parents will wrap the presents for the children themselves,” Troxclair explained.

Instead of a big Christmas party, parents will be asked to leave the kids at home when they come pick up the gifts.

Troxclair said despite all the changes and new protocols they knew the Christmas tradition had to go on.

“We knew we would have to mask up. We knew we’d have to sanitize. We knew it was greatly going to increase the workload for us, but we decided the alternative just was not acceptable,” Troxclair said.

Lodi Adopt-A-Child is accepting gifts and donations until Dec. 6.

For information on how to make a child’s Christmas wish come true, tap or click here.