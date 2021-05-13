Lodi offering utility credit for those getting their first dose

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is encouraging its residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering a credit on their utility bill.

The credit applies to Lodi residents who received their first dose of the vaccine on or after May 6.

If more than one person in a household gets their first dose, multiple credits can be applied to the same account, according to city officials.

The city said those requesting a credit will need their vaccine card and call 209-333-6717 or email customerservice@lodi.gov.