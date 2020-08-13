Lodi officer narrowly saves man in wheelchair as train barrels toward him

Video posted by the Lodi Police Department shows an officer pulling a man away from an oncoming train.

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The harrowing rescue of a man in a wheelchair being pulled away from an oncoming train was captured Wednesday morning on a Lodi officer’s body camera.

Lodi police say Officer Urrea was driving up to the train tracks on Lodi Avenue when she saw a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair.

With his back to the train and crossing arms going down, the officer is seen in the body camera video running out of her patrol vehicle.

She pulls him from his wheelchair and to the ground and she herself falls back.

The train barrels toward the man, narrowly missing him and crashing into his wheelchair.

Police say he sustained a leg injury and was hospitalized.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism,” her police department wrote.