Lodi Parks and Recreation announces Lodi Kids Camp begins June 1

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The coronavirus pandemic may have kept kids out of school, but it will not keep them from summer camp.

Lodi Parks and Recreation officials announced their annual kids summer camp will be open for Summer 2020.

“I think that’s actually a really good idea,” parent Janessa Van Metare told FOX40. “A lot of parents are still working, they have never stopped working, so having an option for kids to go someplace is very good.”

“As the workforce starts to come back and people return to work, providing childcare is going to be essential for those parents that have nowhere else to send their kids this summer,” explained Lodi Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Mary Campbell.

Campbell told FOX40 their annual kids summer camp will look a little different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When campers arrive, they’re going to be health screened,” said Campbell. “So, we will make sure that no child has a temperature, we will make sure the parents verify that their kids have been healthy and there’s no one’s sick in the house before they are allowed to come in.”

In addition, Campbell said they cut the number of kids for the day camp nearly in half so they can implement physical distancing.

“We’ve had to lower our maximum numbers so no camp will have more than 20 kids enrolled and it will they’ll be in groups of 10 or less,” said Campbell. “And so, with lower enrollment, we’ve also have them spaced.“

The five different camp options for kids ages 4 1/2 to 15 will be held at four different locations.

Campbell said staff will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health guidelines including making sure camp counselors and staff wear masks and gloves.

“We are striving to do everything we can to go above and beyond to meet the CDC protocols and make this a safe and healthy place for their children,” said Campbell.

“It’s something that we’re going have to deal with and move forward,” said Van Metare. “We have to adopt new ways of life. I mean it’s just the way that we’re going to have to do it if we want to get out and if we want to be social again. We have to change.”

Lodi kids camp begins June 1.

For more information on how to register your kids and for the full list of safety protocols the camp is following, tap or click here.