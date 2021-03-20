Lodi PD: Man fatally shot near Cherokee Lane

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police officers responded to a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers said a 35-year-old man was shot near Cherokee Lane and Victor Road around 12:20 a.m.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died of his injuries.

No additional details were released about the shooting.

Lodi police are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871.

To remain anonymous contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.