Lodi PD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Lodi Friday afternoon.

Lodi police said the shooting happened on East Pine Street near South Central Avenue around 3:06 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

The invesigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone with information or anyone who was driving by at the time of the shooting to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Blythe at 209-333-5545.

Callers may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference LPD Case #21-1289.