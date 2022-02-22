Lodi police: 14-year-old dies from suspected overdose, 18-year-old arrested

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A 14-year-old child died Monday after being taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose over the weekend.

Lodi police said they responded to reports of a possible overdose on Saturday involving a 14-year-old victim.

The victim was taking to a local hospital for treatment but died on Monday.

During their investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Cecilia Silva in connection to the teenager’s death.

Silva is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including manslaughter and transporting/furnishing a narcotic.

No additional information was released about the relationship between Silva and the victim.

This story is developing.

