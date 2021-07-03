Lodi police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Lodi, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. at the parking lot near South Hutchins and Park streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, according to police.

No additional information was released about the victim nor the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lodi police at 209-333-6727 or Detective Carillo at 209-269-4781.

Tipsters may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Tipsters are asked to reference Case #21-4244.