LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Police ended their three-month search for a man, arresting him Thursday for an alleged December robbery in Lodi.

On Dec. 3, 2021, officers responded to a report of a gun-point robbery in progress at a Walgreens, according to the Lodi Police Department. When officers arrived at the store, police said they noticed a vehicle leaving the area.

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle at the intersection of West Turner Road and Laurel Avenue near Lodi Lake. After stopping the vehicle, police said the front passenger got out and ran away, leading to a high-risk stop.

Police say LPD detectives later identified 22-year-old Magique Beermann, of Manteca, as their primary suspect of the robbery. Police said they obtained a Ramey warrant and detectives requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals to search for Beermann.

Authorities ended their search Thursday, as U.S. Marshals arrested Beermann after he was found in Sacramento, police said.

Beermann was taken into Lodi City Jail where he was booked on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.