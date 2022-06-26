What appears to be the City of Lodi calling and asking for money is actually a scam, the city says.

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams.

Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform citizens to make attempts to meet with their property owners in person and never send cash, money orders, cashier’s checks or digital currently before viewing the rental property. Lodi Police also remind everyone to always ask for documentation and proof of ownership before making a security deposit.

Through another Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department warns everyone to be cognizant of phone scams. They detail that phone scams come in many different forms, however, the most common scam is when scammers ask victims to pay in gift cards, prepaid cards, wire transfers, or make multiple payments to different accounts. Lodi Police reminds everyone that the Federal Trade Commission offers tips on recognizing a phone scam and how to avoid being a victim.