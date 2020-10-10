Lodi police investigate deadly stabbing at Black Bear Diner

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police arrested someone suspected of stabbing and killing the person they were eating with at a restaurant Friday evening.

According to police, the two were eating together at Black Bear Diner on West Kettleman Lane around 6 p.m.

At one point during their meal, an altercation broke out between the two and witnesses described seeing one of the diners stab the other with a large knife, according to Sgt. Ricardo Garcia.

The victim had several stab wounds and later died at a local hospital, according to Lodi police.

Police say the unidentified assailant was still at the scene when officers arrived and was arrested at the diner without incident.

No one else was injured.

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the stabbing.

