Lodi police investigate whether 3 shootings are related

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Lodi are investigating whether three shootings on June 25 are related.

Police were first called at 10:04 p.m., where a gunshot was heard near Harold and Garfield streets. A parked vehicle had been struck by a single gunshot.

At the same time, a residence on Walnut Street was also struck by a single gunshot while someone was inside. The bullet went through a rear window, but no one was injured, police said.

The residence did not appear to be the intended target, Lodi police added.

Later, at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was at Lodi Memorial Hospital and was “uncooperative” in the investigation, police said.

He was later transported to another local hospital.

Police said they believe the proximity of the locations and the time show that the shootings may be related.

Anyone with information may contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Officer Perez at aperez@lodi.gov. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference LPD Case #21-4096.