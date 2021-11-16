Lodi police launch homicide investigation near Salas Park

Lodi police walk along train tracks near Salas Park as they investigate a homicide.

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a homicide near a park in south Lodi.

City officials said the police department responded to the area of Salas Park for the investigation. Officers were seen gathering on the train tracks on the west side of the park.

“Our officers and staff are working diligently to investigate this tragic incident,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page. “We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.”

The details surrounding the homicide were not reported. Lodi police did not provide any victim or suspect information.

People have been told to stay away from the area. Salas Park is located along South Stockton Street and is south of East Century Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the homicide has been asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.