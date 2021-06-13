Lodi police: Man found on front yard fatally shot

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Sunday morning after being found on the front yard of a Lodi home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lodi police say they responded to a report about a shooting on North Central Avenue near Locust Street at 1:32 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple bullet wounds on the front yard of a home.

Despite the medical aid efforts of first responders, the victim died from his injuries, according to police.

No additional information about the victim or shooter was released.

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. Tipsters may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Callers are asked to reference LPD Case#21-3768 when calling.