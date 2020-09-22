Lodi police search for suspect, victim in shooting near park

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police are looking for a suspect and a victim in a shooting next to a park.

The police department says Monday just after noon, witnesses in the area of Hale Park on East Locust Street reported seeing a shooting.

They told officers someone was shot as they drove by the park, according to police.

Police say the shooter left the area. The victim drove away and has not contacted police.

Additional details about the shooter or the victim have not been reported.

The victim or anyone who has information about the shooting should call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Officer Johnston at gjohnston@lodi.gov. They can also contact Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous and reference case number 20-5365.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.