Lodi police provided these photos of a man they say is suspected of robbing a bank.

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department is searching for a suspected bank robber who escaped on a bicycle.

Around 3:39 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Premier Community Credit Union on West Lodi Avenue and handed a clerk a note demanding money. The man was given an unknown amount of money and left the bank.

Police said the man fled going west on a bicycle and has not been seen since.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, you are asked to call police at 209-333-6727.