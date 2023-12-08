(FOX40.COM) — The Lodi Police Department said it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of South Sacramento and W Vine streets around 3 p.m.

One person was struck by gunfire, but police did not provide more information about their condition.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, but the scene is clear and there is one suspect, police said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.