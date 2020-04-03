Lodi shop bakes cakes that look like toilet paper

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — As people across the nation hunt for essentials at their local grocery stores, a Lodi shop is putting a sweet spin on a stressful situation by making cakes that look like rolls of toilet paper.

As California restaurants and shops try to adapt to the stay-at-home, Maria Mendiola is running her business, Charitos Cakes, out of her home. Mendiola said with a lack of events and large gatherings, she has had to get creative with her cake-making.

On Wednesday, Mendiola offered a $12 special on the rather convincing toilet paper treat. Normally, she says, the TP cakes that serve six go for $18.

They come in flavors like chocolate with chocolate chips, vanilla with fresh strawberries and chocolate with vanilla chocolate chips.

Charitos Cakes delivers locally to those in the Lodi area. Click or tap here for more information.