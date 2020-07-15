Lodi teachers, parents ask to keep schools closed until COVID-19 cases stop rising

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – At a Tuesday night meeting, the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education decided to adopt an “all distance learning” model for the first academic quarter of the upcoming school year, citing coronavirus safety concerns.

But before the decision came down, hundreds of educators in the Lodi Unified School District signed a petition to keep schools closed until cases of COVID-19 stabilize.

“We’re not against a hybrid but, certainly, with the numbers in San Joaquin County, starting school is not smart to be five days a week, especially when we don’t even have all the safety protocols set in place,” Lodi Education Association President Michelle Orgon told FOX40.

Up until Tuesday’s meeting, the plan had been to resume classes Aug. 3 for the nearly 29,000 students in the district for the first time since March, raising fears among staff.

Fifth grade teacher Rebecca Pisano told FOX40 that despite her health concerns, she’d be willing to go back to the classroom if the proper changes were made.

“I myself suffer from asthma, so being in the classroom is very scary to me,” explained Pisano. “Realistically that if I were in a classroom with smaller class sizes and I had hand-washing materials and I had hand sanitizer, that I would feel comfortable being in the classroom.”

But parents rallying against schools reopening said education should continue online in the fall until transmission rates of COVID-19 trend down.

“People could have kept with the guidelines and social distanced, I think we could have had a chance to go back in the fall, but I don’t feel like it’s safe,” said parent Suzanne Simpson.

“I can’t send my 6-year-old back into a classroom with 25 to 30 kids and hope that she will be OK and she won’t get me sick,” said mother Jennifer Dietrich.

While teachers said they miss being in the classroom with their students, they also said doing their job shouldn’t cost them their lives.

“Is it easy (teaching) distanced? No, but it can be done,” said Orgon.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the county health director recommended all schools in San Joaquin County shift to teaching online for the fall.