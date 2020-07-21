Lodi teachers required to be in classroom are concerned about the COVID-19 health risks

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Concerned teachers say the Lodi Unified School District may be putting them at-risk through unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.

When educators learned they would be required to physically show up to their classrooms in the upcoming school year, they told FOX40 their concerns began to grow.

“Shared workrooms and shared bathrooms and some teachers even share classrooms, it just seems like an unnecessary potential vehicle for the spread of the virus,” high school teacher Kayla Milam said.

“If I am exposed or if my husband does have COVID, I want to be here and I want to teach remotely,” said elementary school teacher Jennifer Thomas.

The Lodi Unified School District told FOX40 in a statement that although students will continue to learn remotely, “no order has closed campuses to employees” and that “we have health/safety measures in place in alignment with San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ guidelines.”

“We know that distance learning is a changing condition and I think that we should be allowed to have a changing condition by working from home as well,” explained Thomas.

One teacher told FOX40 off-camera that she is now scrambling to find day care for her young children in order to go back to the classroom.

“This is something that can be done from home, so we are taking up potentially day care spots from parents who need them,” explained Milam.

Another educator also said there are staff members with underlying health conditions and being on campus means putting them at further risk of COVID-19.

The school district also said, “Employees report to their work site in accordance with their work schedule, and contract.”

“If we have to work only from the classroom, only from our contracted hours of say 7:20 to 2:30, that removes so much of the support that students are able to get,” explained Milam.

Teachers told FOX40 that this is about safety and although they miss their classrooms and their students, they want to be given the option, not the requirement, to return.

“We want to be in our environment but the choice would be nice to have,” said Thomas.

Teachers also said if the district’s decision is about holding teachers accountable, they should explore ways of checking in on teachers through distance learning.

San Joaquin County’s guidance for schools can be found here.