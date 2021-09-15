Lodi Unified School District to address need for substitute teachers by increasing pay

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Unified School District said it will be increasing how much it pays substitute teachers by 30% until June 30, 2022.

According to the district, they enacted the pay increase to address the need for more substitute teachers.

Pay increases will begin Sept. 16 and affect daily pay for each full day in an assignment, the district said. Pay for half-day assignments will be adjusted accordingly.

Below is a breakdown of pay, courtesy of LUSD.

Daily Pay for Day to Day Substitute Teachers with 30 Percent Bonus

First 30 days $173.73

Day 31-60 $188.20

Day 61-90 $217.15

Day 91 and more $231.65

Daily Pay for Long Term Substitute (Teacher of Record) with 30 Percent Bonus

$253.34

Preschool Substitute Teacher with 30 Percent Bonus

$29.04 per hour