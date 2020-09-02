Lodi USD steps up cybersecurity following two instances of ‘Zoom bombing’

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — While students are distance learning some of their virtual classrooms are being hijacked.

The Lodi Unified School District said it happened on two separate occasions since school began Aug. 10. One of the incidents occurred during an elementary school class and the other during a high school session last Thursday.

“We’ve had some recent incidents of ‘Zoom bombing’ in our district in which unauthorized individuals have accessed our Zoom meetings and have used some inappropriate language or images,” said Edith Holbert, the director of technology services for Lodi USD.

Holbert said they have since upped their cybersecurity and believe both times it was done by students outside of the district.

“We believe that this is a result of some Zoom links being shared with individuals outside of the district and that’s how they gained the unauthorized access,” she told FOX40.

The district took action.

By the time students logged on for school on Monday morning, they had implemented new cybersecurity measures, which require student authentication in Zoom calls and on the district portal.

“When the students do get past a username password authentication, they’re placed in a waiting room and they sit in that waiting room until the teacher allows them to access the classroom,” Holbert explained.

Lodi USD is now warning students and staff not to share their usernames, passwords or classroom links in order to help keep virtual classrooms safe from future “Zoom bombings.”

“When students were in session, the school district did everything we could to protect them when they were physically on campus,” Holbert said. “Now, we’re in a virtual classroom. So, we’re doing everything we can to protect that virtual classroom.”

The district said there have been more than 50 million instructional minutes in Zoom since the start of school and said, overall, the district is “pleased” with the security of their virtual classrooms.