(FOX40.COM) — Two arrests were made over the weekend in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot in Lodi in November.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, the Lodi Police Department (LPD) responded to the 600 block of Hale Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a teenaged boy who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, LPD arrested a 15-year-old resident of Delhi for alleged murder. He was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall. Police also arrested an alleged co-conspirator, Alberto Valentin, 30, on Sunday.

Officials say LPD coordinated with the California Highway Patrol, Tracy Police Department, and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to find Valentin after they learned he was in Tracy. Valentin was arrested in his vehicle on Waterloo Road near Highway 99 where police say they found a gun in his car. He was booked into San Joaquin County jail for alleged murder, weapons violations, and “gang enhancements.”

LPD advised anyone with information about the case to contact the Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Kautz at (209) 269-4833 and reference Lodi PD Case #23-8080.