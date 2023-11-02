(FOX40.COM) — Part of the vegetation near Lodi Lake caught fire on Thursday morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Police said the fire occurred around 6 a.m. in the area along the western trail of the lake, before the sandbar.

Due to the incident, the nature area is closed on Thursday as crews work to clean up the area and remove a fallen tree.

“We want to assure everyone that this area has been a top priority for our city,” police said in a Facebook post. “City Council had recently approved funds for vegetation management and reducing fire fuel.”

“West Coast Arborists have been hard at work for the last 3 weeks, making significant progress. Despite this setback, their efforts have been invaluable in maintaining the beauty and safety of Lodi Lake,” police continued.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by officers and fire officials.