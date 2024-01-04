(FOX40.COM) — Former Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan pleaded no contest in a San Joaquin County courtroom on Thursday, to multiple charges including election fraud.

Before taking a plea deal, Khan faced several charges stemming from the 2020 Election including false filing declaration, registration of fictitious person, voter registration violation, make or deface nomination paper, and vote/attempt to vote more than.

In a non-related case, Khan was arrested days before the 2020 Election for charges related to money laundering, tax evasion, and running an illegal gambling hub at two of his businesses.

Khan previously entered a not guilty plea for his charges in November.

Under the plea deal agreement, Khan will serve two years in the San Joaquin County Jail, but could be closer to one year with credit for time served.

The former city councilman was originally facing a sentence of 40 years in state prison before agreeing to a plea deal.

A sentence hearing for Khan is scheduled to take place on Jan. 16.

In a statement from Khan’s attorney Allen Sawyer, the former city councilman intends to “focus on his family and begin the process of moving forward” following the conclusion of his trial.

Today, Mr. Khan has made a difficult decision in the best interest of his family and his future. Facing a potential state prison sentence of 40 years, Khan has accepted a plea agreement with the court, which under the terms will result in a 2-year sentence at the San Joaquin County Jail. With standard procedures and credit for time served, we anticipate the actual time served to be closer to one year. The decision to enter a plea deal of no contest with a West declaration is not one that comes lightly. However, Mr. Khan has chosen to take this path as a means to an end, ensuring that he can return to his family in the shortest time possible. He has a wife and young children whose well-being has been at the forefront of his considerations throughout this process. Allen Sawyer, Shakir Khan’s attorney

Khan’s District 4 seat became vacant following his February 2023 arrest related to his alleged election-fraud charges.

Hours after his arrest, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi visited him in jail and announced that he obtained his resignation during that meeting. Khan and Sawyer denied the resignation was valid, claiming he was coerced into leaving his seat.

In March, the Lodi City Council voted to fill the District 4 seat, later appointing Ramon Yepez following hours of interviews and back-and-fourth deliberations.