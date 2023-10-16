(FOX40.COM) — Two people were killed Monday evening after reports of shots fired, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched at 6:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of S. Central in Lodi for reports of gun shots fired. Upon arrival they say they located two victims inside a residence with gun shot wounds.

The first victim was reportedly a 36-year-old man who was declared dead at the scene. The second victim was a 49-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. Lodi police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Officials suspect the double-homicide was a targeted incident and is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Locke at (209) 642-6736 and reference Lodi PD Case #23-7171. Informants may also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at (209) 369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous.