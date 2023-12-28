(FOX40.COM) — A residence in Lodi is being searched by a specialized explosives team Thursday morning after a search warrant of a suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of a homemade pipe bomb, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it was serving the search warrant at a residence near South Church and Park streets, north of SR-12, when it discovered the explosive in the suspect’s vehicle parked out front.

After finding the device, officials began to search the residence for “any other types of explosives or any potentially harmful devices,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say that there is no threat to the surrounding community at this time and no neighbors have been evacuated, but ask that people stay clear of the area.

The sheriff’s office said the residence is “packed full of items” and that the explosives ordnance disposal team is taking the time to search everything.

This story is developing. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.