(FOX40.COM) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Lodi on Tuesday night, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of 700 South Beckman Road.

Personnel from the Lodi Fire Department located the pedestrian in the roadway and began life saving measures on them, police said.

After performing CPR and performing other medical efforts, police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver is not suspected of driving under the influence and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

For anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Lodi Police Department and reference Lodi PD Case #23-8305.