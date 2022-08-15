BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.

According to the fire department, both individuals were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The fire department said they expected Highway 70 to remain closed until 6 a.m. while crews clear the vehicle and logs from the roadway.