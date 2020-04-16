Long-anticipated Raley’s grand opening modified amid COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Raley’s opened a new grocery store on Freeport Boulevard Wednesday and the long-anticipated opening was certainly different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not a grand opening. It’s an opening, but it’s not a grand opening,” Raley’s public relations manager Kevin Buffalino explained. “So we’re not doing anything special in regards to giveaways or promotions. We are really only encouraging people to come if they really need to get those essential items.”

Customers waited in line more than an hour before the doors opened because they knew the shelves inside would be stocked with essentials.

“Everything’s really well stocked, so it was different than trying to go to other stores or online shopping,” Gina Maria Munoz said. “We’ve had not great success, so that was great to see it fully stocked.”

Seconds after 6 a.m., a line formed from the toilet paper aisle all the way across the store. Disinfectant wipes were off the shelves within about an hour.

Throughout the day, people stood in line outside the store as Raley’s limited the number of customers allowed inside.

The grocery store is also offering curbside pickup and delivery options for people who are at risk and don’t feel comfortable going inside the store.

“We hired about 750 e-cart workers in our stores who are picking the orders for you, personal shopping for you,” Buffalino said.

Throughout the aisles, markers on the ground remind people to stay six feet apart to keep both customers and employees safe.

Raley’s also installed barriers at every checkout stand and added hand sanitizer next to every credit card terminal.

They’re also checking employees’ temperatures at the beginning of every shift.

But for some, the most impactful feature of the brand new store was a simple sign at the entrance.

“Walking right in, there’s a sign that says ‘welcome home,’ so that helps you feel a lot better after a lot of the stress going on,” Munoz said.